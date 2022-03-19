Shahjahanpur (UP) Mar 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his mother in a village here after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Saturday.

"The incident occurred in Mukrampur village under the Roja police station limits on Friday evening. Accused Ram Naresh had asked his mother Ramwati (70) for some money to buy liquor. When she refused, he got angry and attacked her. He hit her on the head with a sharp object which resulted in her death," Station House Officer (SHO) Rajkumar Sharma said.

Also Read | Taliban Welcomes Extension of UN Mission in War-Torn Nation For Another Year.

Naresh was arrested and a case of murder lodged, he said.

The body of the woman was sent for a post-mortem examination, Sharma said.

Also Read | Delhi: 72-Year-Old Auto Driver Held for Molesting, Kidnapping Minor Girl.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)