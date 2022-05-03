Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that regional languages will play a crucial role in the revolution which has been taking place in the education system guided by the National Education Policy 2020.

In his inaugural address of the Nrupatunga University on the auspicious day of Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya, and Eid, he said that the Narendra Modi-led government has vowed to realise the dream of making India a knowledge-based superpower.

Shah said the union government aspires to inculcate the culture of patriotism among students during the celebration of 75 years of independence (Azad ka Amrut Mahotsav). He added that in the last eight years 410 higher education institutions including six central universities, seven IIMs, 15 AIIMS, have been established in the country.

The North East region which was earlier neglected has also been given prominence in all developmental works including education and Sindhu Central University has been established in Ladakh, he said. Further, Amit Shah said the union government has been focusing on developing India as a global manufacturing hub. He also lauded that Karnataka has become an example for other states in the implementation of NEP-2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai stated that the government is emphasising on three E's: Education, Employment, and Empowerment. He also said a new employment policy has been framed with stress on promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship.

The NEP-2020 aims to revolutionalise the education from KG to PG and to take advantage of the demographic dividend of the country which comprises 46 per cent of youths.

Saying that the union government has granted Rs. 55 Crore for Nrupatunga University, the Chief Minister commended the efforts of the Higher Education Minister for the instrumental role he has been playing for two years to implement NEP-2020

In his opening remarks, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, said, human resource is the greatest asset of the country and the bottom-to-top approach of NEP will pave the way to convert youth to productive citizens.

Narendra Modi had mentioned about new educational policy even before he became Prime Minister and introduced it after was at the helm of affairs. This will make students industry-ready by enabling them to acquire relevant skills, he said.

The government took many initiatives such as LMS (learning management system), anywhere any time learning and these have resulted in increasing the quality of learning by 10 times.

In the last two years, the state government has established six Universities and is in the process of establishing seven more universities. In the near future every district will have at least a university, Narayan added.

Araga Jnanenra, State Home Minister, said, The Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL), Ballary, which has been newly set up would serve the people of neighbouring districts to provide speedy justice.

He informed that 50 acres of land have been identified to facilitate the opening of a regional campus of the National Forensic Science University (Gujarat). He also appealed to the union home minister to facilitate setting up its campus in the state at the earliest.

On the occasion, the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Ballary, and Smart e-Beat police system were virtually launched. Foundation stone was laid for the Academic Complex of the Nrupatunga University and the logo of the University was also launched.

Pralhada Joshi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Coal, P.C. Mohan, MP, Srinivas S.Balli, Vice-Chancellor, Nrupatunga University, Praveen Sood, DGP, Pradeep P, Commissioner, DCTE, Kavita K.R., Registrar (Admin) were among those who were present. (ANI)

