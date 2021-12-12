New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls that are scheduled to be held next year, Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Sunday said that regional parties do not have any ideology and urged people to vote for a national party.

As the assembly elections are approaching, the regional parties in Uttar Pradesh are exploring opportunities considering the political prospects.

Also Read | Bank of Maharashtra Lowers Home Loan Rate to 6.40%.

Apna Dal president Anupriya Patel had recently said that politics is a game of possibilities and all options are open to her.

Reacting to Patel's remarks, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that the regional parties do not have any ideology, so the people should vote for the national party in the interest of the country.

Also Read | Nagpur Reports Its First Omicron Case; Man Who Returned from West Africa Found Positive for New COVID-19 Variant.

"Regional parties have two or four MLAs. They form political alliances according to their convenience. LK Advani has also said that it would be good for people to vote for the national party in the interest of the country."

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP bagged 312 seats out of the 403 while Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. Further, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Nishad Party each won one seat, Apna Dal bagged nine and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) managed to win four seats and independent candidates won three seats.

But this time the equation has changed. In the last election, SBSP had contested with BJP but now it is contesting with Akhilesh Yadav's SP.

Yadav has sought to ally with smaller parties in the state in order to pose a formidable challenge to the BJP. He has stitched an alliance with RLD, Mahan Dal of Keshav Dev Maurya and Om Prakash Rajbhar's SBSP, a former BJP ally.

There is also a possibility of the Aam Aadmi Party and Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samjawadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) allying with the Samajwadi Party.

The SP-RLD alliance holds much significance in western Uttar Pradesh in the backdrop of the long agitation of farmers against three farm laws, which have now been withdrawn.

In 2017, there was an alliance between Congress and SP, but this time both the parties are making their separate paths.

Apna Dal is still with BJP in this assembly election. Nishad Party is also in the fray with BJP this time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)