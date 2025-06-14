Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the state government is constantly working across all sectors for the betterment of the farmers and the egistration for procurement of Moong and Urad crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) will begin from June 19 in the state.

CM Yadav emphasised that the state government sent a proposal to the Central Government for the procurement of summer moong and urad at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and also discussed it with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said, "The Madhya Pradesh government is constantly working across all sectors for the betterment of farmers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That is why, we have started river linking projects to increase the irrigation area in the state. Along with this, we are organising an agricultural fair, aiming at advanced agriculture in the state and to get advanced seeds and advanced equipment."

"Additionally, the state government decided to send a proposal to the central government to provide fair prices for the procurement of summer Moong and Urad crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP). I have spoken to the Union Agriculture Minister in this regard as well. On the basis of it, the Madhya Pradesh government has declared that registration for the procurement of Moong and Urad crops will begin from June 19. I request all our farmers for procurement of their crops at the respective procurement centers," the CM added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 14 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The state government is always known for its decisions farmers' interest and the government will be with farmers to make better and better arrangements for forthcoming crops, the Chief Minister said.

"We are also in constant discussion with the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh so that we set up all kinds of agro-based industries in the state. Such industries should be set up here in the future, so that we should use our crops in the interest of the country and the farmers should get reasonable prices for their produce. Let us all work side by side with the double engine government under the leadership of PM Modi for the betterment of the state," he added.

As per the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), Government of India, MSP for Summer Moong is Rs 8,682 per quintal and MSP for Urad is Rs.7,400 per quintal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)