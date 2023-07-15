Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Jul 15 (PTI) XLRI School of Management announced the commencement of registration for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), a national-level MBA entrance exam, from Saturday.

The registration for the examination will continue till November 30, a release said.

XAT will be conducted across 90 cities on January 7 next year.

A total of 98,242 candidates, of whom 63.78 per cent were men and 36.21 per cent were women, appeared for XAT this year.

