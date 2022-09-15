New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has allowed regulated use of generator sets of more than 800 KW capacity for industrial and commercial operations in the National Capital Region during the GRAP period.

In an order dated September 14, the panel said such DG sets should mandatorily be run on a dual fuel mode in areas where piped natural gas infrastructure and supply is available and should be permitted to run for maximum two hours a day to take care of production and technical exigencies owing to regular power supply failures.

In areas where gas infrastructure and supply is not available, the 800 KW and above capacity DG sets may be permitted to run only for a maximum of one hour on a daily basis.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation. It will come into force from October 1.

