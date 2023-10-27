New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday reported an almost 12 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 5,058 crore for the September 2023 quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

The net profit was Rs 4,518 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Two Arrested in Rajsamand for Gangraping Mentally Challenged Minor Girl.

Its revenue from operations rose 9.8 per cent to Rs 24,750 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)