Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Reliance Retail has launched a numbr of special discount schemes on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day.

Reliance Digital has launched the Digital India Sale with the best deals on popular electronics, which is available in Reliance Digital and MyJio stores as well as on reliancedigital.in

The customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 26,000 on using cards of different leading banks. The sale is on till January 28 with exciting offers on electronics including TVs, refrigerators, laptops, washing machines, and more.

Reliance SMART Bazaar has brought back its popular Full Paisa Vasool sale from 24-28 January 2024 across 4000+ SMART Bazaar, SMART Superstore and Smart Point Stores as well as be live on SMART Bazaar on the JioMart app.

"Full Paisa Vasool sale offers huge savings and exciting offers across a wide range of categories from staples, packaged food, home and personal care, dairy, apparel, homeware and small appliances," Reliance said in a statement.

Eleven launched a special Softee offer specific to SIS stores and a Free Hamper on purchases of Rs 250 and above applicable across non-SIS stores.

Reliance Retail fashion formats also launched a series of exciting discount offers for their customers from January 25 to 28.

They include up to 60 per cent off or buy 1 get 2 free deals on leading brands. Details of these deals are available at: https://relff.com/Instagram.

Reliance Trends has also launched a Buy1Get1Free sale valid till January 28. Trends Footwear too is running the Republic Day Sale giving Flat 50 percent off on the purchase of 2 pairs.

AJIO Fashionation Sale brings the world's biggest brands at 50-90 per cent off. Unmissable deals, Unmissable brands. Live now and ends on 26th January, Reliance said.

Reliance also announced that Tira online has offered up to 60 per cent off on several brands, between January 22 to 28.

It has offered a RED Coupon for all visitors, which offers 15 per cent off on luxury brands, with a free Tira pouch on purchase of Rs 2699. Besides, it has launched some exclusive in-store deals on select brands, with a flash sale from 26th to 28th January featuring a host of exciting popular brands and products.

Reliance Jio has also announced an exciting Republic Day offer with a host of special partner coupons on annual recharge plans. A subscriber recharging Rs 2999 annual plan between January 15 and 31 will now get coupons for AJio - Rs 500 off on a minimum purchase of Rs 2499, Tira - 30 per cent off (up to Rs 1000), Ixigo - up to Rs 1500 off on flight tickets, Swiggy - Rs 250 off on food orders (Rs 125 x 2 coupons), Reliance digital - 10 per cent off on minimum purchase of Rs 5000.

Additionally, all Reliance offices and campuses are celebrating the 75th Republic Day with decorations, and activities. Reliance HR launched numerous pan-India activities for RIL employees and their families to celebrate Republic Day 2024.

An on-floor celebration where teams representing various states dress up in traditional attires of their chosen state and showcase various performances. There will be a 'Vikasit Bharat' competition for original artworks, poems, and videos for exciting prizes, Reliance stated (ANI)

