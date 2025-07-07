Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu), Jul 7 (PTI) The maha kumbhabhishekam (consecration) of the renowned Sri Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Tiruchendur in the district was performed on Monday in religious fervour amidst the recitation of Vedic mantras by the priests.

Shouts of “Vetrivel Muruganukku arogara” rang in the air as the priests poured holy water on the temple kalasams and temple vimanams during the sanctification ceremony invoking the divine blessings for the structure and well-being of the community.

After the Maha Kumbhabhishekam was performed, water was sprinkled on the devotees who had gathered in several thousands to witness the grand ceremony performed in the presence of Sringeri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Vidushekhara Bharati, and Dharmapuram Adheenam, after a gap of 16 years.

State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department P K Sekar Babu, Fisheries Minister Anita R Radhakrishnan, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, collector K Ilam Bhagwat, and senior government officials too participated in the event.

The ancient shore temple was beautifully illuminated on the eve of the Kumbhabhishekam. The HR&CE Department had spent about Rs 300 crore for renovating the temple. The district administration and police made elaborate security arrangements and nearly 6,000 police personnel were deployed to regulate the sea of devotees.

The Shankaracharya was accorded Purnakumbham (temple honours) upon his arrival at the famous temple and later performed archana and special Nirajanam to Sri Shanmukhanatha Swamy for universal well-being.

He released a Tamil book published by the Peetham titled: “Guruvaai Arulvaai Guhane” that describes the unique bond between the six principal Sri Subrahmanya Kshetras in Tamil Nadu and the Sringeri Jagadgurus, as well as Sri Subrahmanya Upasana of the Sringeri Jagadgurus, on the occasion, the Peetham said.

He said his guru Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Bharati Tirtha Mahasannidhanam, graced the Kumbhabhishekam at Tiruchendur in 1983. In adherence to the directive of his guru, he visited the Tiruchendur temple and conducted the Kumbhabhishekam, offered puja, and prayed for the welfare of humanity.

The acharya lauded the Tiruswatantras (a group of people dedicated to serve the Subrahmanya Swamy temple) saying they were indeed blessed to have been born into a community that remained steadfast in its devoted service to the Lord at Tiruchendur.

