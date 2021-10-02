Chandigarh, Oct 2 (PTI) Punjab DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota on Saturday issued directions for providing adequate police force to officials of the state-owned Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation for removal of encroachments at bus stands.

The development came three days after Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring ordered officers of the Transport Department to ensure that all bus stands across the state are made free of encroachments.

According to the order, police force has to be provided to general managers of the department on their request.

Warring had then said that the encroachments at bus stands are not only creating inconvenience to the masses but were also causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

