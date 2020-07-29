Panaji, Jul 29 (PTI) The Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) on Wednesday said it has withheld the renewal of trade licences of offshore casino vessels.

All the six casino vessels anchored in the Mandovi river have been shut since March-end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The CCP has decided not to renew the trade licence of the offshore casinos. The licences were due for renewal after March 31," CCP Mayor Uday Madkaikar told reporters.

He said operation of casinos was a nuisance for citizens.

"There is chaos on the streets of Panaji during evening when offshore casinos attract maximum footfalls for the day," the mayor said.

