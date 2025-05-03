Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 3 (ANI): Ten residents of Mendhar town in the Poonch district, who were recently repatriated from the Attari border three days ago, have been permitted to remain at their homes following an order by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir.

The individuals, who had been residing in Mendhar for over 40 years, expressed gratitude to the Indian government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for implementing the court's directive and allowing them to stay in India.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 03, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

They also condemned the recent terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured many.

One of the residents said, "We thank the government of India for this. We were all brought back. Our only request to the government is for it to let us live as we used to. I thank PM Modi and Amit Shah. We condemn the Pahalgam attack. Such incidents should not happen, and those behind them should get the strictest punishment."

Also Read | Manipur: Businesses, Educational Institutions to Remain Shut Today as Meiteis, Kuki-Zomi Bodies Call for Bandh Ahead of 2nd Anniversary of Ethnic Violence.

This development comes after the Indian government revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas and diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.

This came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 26 individuals at the popular tourist destination in Baisaran meadow.

Meanwhile, Sharmeen Irfan, an Indian passport holder, is seeking to return to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border crossing in Amritsar and has appealed to Indian authorities for assistance in reuniting her with her family.

Married to a Pakistani national in Karachi, she travelled to India to visit her ailing mother, bringing her small children along. However, her plans have been disrupted, and she's now facing difficulties returning to her family in Pakistan.

Pakistan has reportedly closed its check post at Attari Wagah border and refused to take back its citizens being deported from India.

India has closed its airspace to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights, from April 30 to May 23 (estimated duration).

India and Pakistan have blocked each other's airlines from using their airspace, as the neighbouring country announced this step six days ago. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)