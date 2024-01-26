India News | Republic Day Parade Showcases All-women Contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Armed Forces Medical Services on Friday showcased an all-women contingent for the first time in the Republic Day parade here.

The tableau represented the pinnacle of military pageantry, highlighting the strength, discipline and resolute dedication of women officers of the Armed Forces Medical Services.

It also depicted their hard work, devotion and unwavering commitment extending far beyond the borders, encompassing patient care, logistics, casualty evacuation and public health initiatives in conflict zones in India as well as abroad.

Led by Major Srishti Khullar, the contingent comprised Captain Amba Samant from the Army Dental Corps, Surgeon Lieutenant Kanchana from the Indian Navy and Flight Lieutenant Dhivya Priya from the Indian Air Force, serving as the squadron officers.

The procession was followed by 144 officers from the Military Nursing Service.

Operation Dost conducted in February 2023 in Turkiye's Iskenderun was a prominent overseas relief operation for earthquake victims by the Indian Army's medical officers and staff.

