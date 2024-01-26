India News | Republic Day Parade Showcases All-women Contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Armed Forces Medical Services on Friday showcased an all-women contingent for the first time in the Republic Day parade here.

Agency News PTI| Jan 26, 2024 11:12 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Republic Day Parade Showcases All-women Contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Armed Forces Medical Services on Friday showcased an all-women contingent for the first time in the Republic Day parade here.

The tableau represented the pinnacle of military pageantry, highlighting the strength, discipline and resolute dedication of women officers of the Armed Forces Medical Services.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Celebrations Begin with PM Narendra Modi Paying Homage to Bravehearts at National War Memorial (Watch Video).

It also depicted their hard work, devotion and unwavering commitment extending far beyond the borders, encompassing patient care, logistics, casualty evacuation and public health initiatives in conflict zones in India as well as abroad.

Led by Major Srishti Khullar, the contingent comprised Captain Amba Samant from the Army Dental Corps, Surgeon Lieutenant Kanchana from the Indian Navy and Flight Lieutenant Dhivya Priya from the Indian Air Force, serving as the squadron officers.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Celebrations in Arunachal Pradesh: ITBP Jawans Wave Tricolour, Raise ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Slogans To Celebrate 75th R-Day at Peaks of Indo-China Border (Watch Videos).

The procession was followed by 144 officers from the Military Nursing Service.

Operation Dost conducted in February 2023 in Turkiye's Iskenderun was a prominent overseas relief operation for earthquake victims by the Indian Army's medical officers and staff.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:

India News | Republic Day Parade Showcases All-women Contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Armed Forces Medical Services on Friday showcased an all-women contingent for the first time in the Republic Day parade here.

Agency News PTI| Jan 26, 2024 11:12 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Republic Day Parade Showcases All-women Contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Armed Forces Medical Services on Friday showcased an all-women contingent for the first time in the Republic Day parade here.

The tableau represented the pinnacle of military pageantry, highlighting the strength, discipline and resolute dedication of women officers of the Armed Forces Medical Services.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Celebrations Begin with PM Narendra Modi Paying Homage to Bravehearts at National War Memorial (Watch Video).

It also depicted their hard work, devotion and unwavering commitment extending far beyond the borders, encompassing patient care, logistics, casualty evacuation and public health initiatives in conflict zones in India as well as abroad.

Led by Major Srishti Khullar, the contingent comprised Captain Amba Samant from the Army Dental Corps, Surgeon Lieutenant Kanchana from the Indian Navy and Flight Lieutenant Dhivya Priya from the Indian Air Force, serving as the squadron officers.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Celebrations in Arunachal Pradesh: ITBP Jawans Wave Tricolour, Raise ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Slogans To Celebrate 75th R-Day at Peaks of Indo-China Border (Watch Videos).

The procession was followed by 144 officers from the Military Nursing Service.

Operation Dost conducted in February 2023 in Turkiye's Iskenderun was a prominent overseas relief operation for earthquake victims by the Indian Army's medical officers and staff.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
s-5717781.html" title="US Shocker: 17-Year-Old Charged with Property Damage After Taping Fish to ATMs and Police Car in Provo (See Pics and Videos)">
Google Trends Google Trends
Animal
50K+ searches
Indian cricket team
20K+ searches
Score
20K+ searches
Chiranjeevi
10K+ searches
Griselda
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot