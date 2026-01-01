New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Preparations for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations are in full swing at India Gate, with rehearsals continuing despite dense fog enveloping the National Capital Region.

Thick fog reduced visibility across parts of Delhi, even as security personnel, marching contingents, and other participants continued scheduled rehearsal activities at the historic site.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 1, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities as White Metal Starts New Year on Stable Note.

Authorities said arrangements are being closely monitored to ensure smooth conduct of the rehearsals amid challenging weather conditions.

Republic Day celebrations are observed annually on January 26 to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 1, 2026: Check 22K, 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

On Republic Day 2026, India will witness a rare and powerful sight as Indian Army animals march proudly along Kartavya Path, symbolising endurance, sacrifice, and India's unique high-altitude military capability. For the first time, a carefully curated animal contingent of the Remount & Veterinary Corps (RVC) of the Indian Army will be showcased, highlighting the critical role played by animals in safeguarding the nation's most challenging.

The contingent will feature two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four raptors, ten Indian breed Army dogs, along with six conventional military dogs already in service. Together, they represent a blend of tradition, innovation and self-reliance in the Indian Army's operational ecosystem.

Leading the column will be the hardy Bactrian camels, recently inducted for operations in the cold deserts of Ladakh. Perfectly adapted to extreme cold, thin air and altitudes above 15,000 feet, these camels can carry loads of up to 250 kilograms and traverse long distances with minimal water and feed. Their induction has significantly enhanced logistical support and patrol capability along the Line of Actual Control in sandy terrain and on steep gradients.

Marching alongside will be the Zanskar ponies, a rare and indigenous mountain breed from Ladakh. Despite their small stature, these ponies are renowned for extraordinary endurance, carrying 40 to 60 kilograms over long distances at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet and in temperatures dropping to minus 40 degrees Celsius. Since their induction in 2020, they have served in some of the harshest terrains, including the Siachen Glacier. Beyond logistics, Zanskar ponies play a key role in mounted patrols, sometimes covering up to 70 kilometres in a single day, standing shoulder to shoulder with soldiers in high-risk areas.

Adding sharp-eyed vigilance to the formation will be four raptors, used for bird-strike control and surveillance, reflecting the Army's innovative use of natural capabilities for operational safety and effectiveness.

A significant highlight of the parade will be the Army Dogs, often called the "Silent Warriors" of the Indian Army. Raised, trained and nurtured by the Remount & Veterinary Corps at the RVC Centre and College, Meerut, these dogs support troops in counter-terrorism operations, explosive and mine detection, tracking, guarding, disaster response and search-and-rescue missions. Over the decades, Army dogs and their handlers have displayed exceptional bravery, earning gallantry awards and commendations for acts of courage in combat and humanitarian operations.

Under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, the Army has increasingly inducted *indigenous dog breeds* such as Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai and Rajapalayam. Their presence on Kartavya Path will underscore India's push towards self-reliance in defence and the successful integration of native breeds into specialised military roles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)