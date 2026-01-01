New Delhi, January 1: Silver rate today started the new year on a steady note on Thursday, January 1, 2026, holding firm after a historic year of gains. In the national capital, the silver rate was quoted at around INR 2,38,000 per kilogram, mirroring the consolidation phase seen in the final trading sessions of 2025. Despite the market entering 2026 with a calm start, the white metal remains one of the most closely watched commodities after surging nearly 175% over the past year. Check out the silver rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Gurugram below.

Silver Rates Today: January 1, 2026

Silver prices across major Indian cities continue to reflect the record-breaking peaks reached in late 2025, with regional variations due to local taxes and demand.

City Silver Rate (per 1 Kg) Chennai INR 2,56,900 Mumbai INR 2,38,900 Delhi INR 2,38,900 Kolkata INR 2,38,900 Bangalore INR 2,38,900 Hyderabad INR 2,56,900 Kerala INR 2,56,900 Pune INR 2,38,900 Vadodara INR 2,38,900 Ahmedabad INR 2,38,900

Note: Prices are indicative and may vary based on local taxes (GST), making charges, and purity levels. For the most accurate on-the-spot price, consult your local jeweller.

A Year of Record-Breaking Peaks

The steady start to the year followsilver futures touched a lifetime high of over INR 2,54,000 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) before experiencing a minor pullback due to profit-booking by investors. Gold Rate Today, January 1, 2026: Check 22K, 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The growth trajectory has been staggering; compared to levels of about INR 87,233 per kg on December 31, 2024, the silver price added more than INR 1.51 lakh per kg throughout 2025. This massive rally saw the white metal briefly trump major tech stocks in terms of annual returns, solidifying its position as a top-tier global asset.

What Drove Silver’s 2025 Rally?

Market experts attribute the sharp rise in silver rates to a combination of industrial and economic factors:

Industrial Demand: Record-breaking offtake from the solar energy, electronics, and electric vehicle (EV) sectors.

Supply Constraints: Global supply deficits and export curbs in key producing regions.

Safe-Haven Demand: Sustained geopolitical uncertainties pushing investors toward physical assets.

Monetary Cues: Anticipation of global interest rate movements heading into the first quarter of 2026.

The All India Sarafa Association notes that while silver significantly outperformed gold in 2025, the market may see a period of consolidation in early 2026. While long-term fundamentals tied to the green energy transition remain supportive, analysts suggest that buyers should watch for intraday volatility as the new year’s trading volumes pick up.

