Aizawl, Jul 23 (PTI) A professor from the Zoology department of Mizoram University (MZU), and his research scholar, along with co-research scholars, have discovered two new species of Cyrtodactylus (bent-toed gecko) in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh recently.

The new species was found after studying their DNA and morphological features during herpetological expeditions in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, Professor H T Lalremsanga said..

The new species were named 'Cyrtodactylus himachalensis' and 'Cyrtodactylus shivalikensis' after their places of origin, he said, adding that the findings of the new research were published in the international scientific megajournal, Zootaxa, on July 22..

According to Lalremsanga, so far, around 520 Cyrtodactylus species have been discovered worldwide, of which 52 species are found in India.

The new bent-toed geckos are nocturnal animals that are active at night in secluded forests, which made them very difficult to find, he said..

The recent intensive and extensive research finally led to the discovery of the new species, and there is a lot to learn about their nature, Lalremsanga added.

