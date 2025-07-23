Thane, July 23: The Thane police have exposed a prostitution racket with the arrest of a female agent and the rescue of three women, an official said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the city police on Tuesday laid a trap near the Mumbra railway bridge and nabbed a female agent, said senior inspector Vaishali Gorde.

During the operation, the police also rescued three women who were being pushed into prostitution. The three women have been sent to a rescue home, she said. Sex Racket Busted in Thane: Man Arrested for Operating Prostitution Racket From His Flat in Housing Complex in Vartak Nagar.

A case has been registered against the female agent at the Mumbra police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 143 (trafficking of person) and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), the official added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.