Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A team of Reserve police department allegedly duped two retired naval employees of 12.1 lakh rupees on the pretext of a 10 per cent commission on the exchange money, an official said on Friday.

According to the Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vidya Sagar Naidu, two retired naval employees, identified as Kolli Srinu and Sridhar, were allegedly duped a female reserve inspector and her team of Rs 12.1 lakh after tricking them into paying a 10 per cent commission on an agreed sum of money.

According to the police complaint, one of the victims, Kolli Srinu, agreed to trade with Swarna Latha and her staff for Rs 90 lakh, of the deomination of Rs 500, in exchange for Rs 2000 denomination notes worth Rs 1 crore, said the DCP.

The official added that the accused, identified as Swarna Latha, promised the two retired naval employees a 10 per cent commission on the negotiated amount.

On July 3, as part of the agreement, Kolli Srinu and Sridhar came with a partial instalment of Rs 12.1 lakh of the agreed Rs 90 lakh near NRI hospital in Visakhapatnam, said the official.

The accused Reserve Inspector Swarna Latha arrived at the scene with her official driver and instructed him to collect the instalment amount.

However, after receiving the amount of Rs 12.1 lakh, the driver began to threaten the two navy personnel and departed the scene with the money, officials said.

The DCP added that the victims complained about the issue to the City Police Commissioner.

He added that a case was registered against the accused and her team under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"An FIR has been registered against four persons, including Reserve Inspector Swarna Latha and her staff, in the matter," said the DCP.

"Our teams have launched an investigation into the matter," said the DCP.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

