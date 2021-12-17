New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Resident doctors of Delhi's LNJP hospital on Friday withdrew from all services, including elective surgeries and trauma care, to protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling.

Pratik Goel, a protestor at the LNJP Hospital told ANI, "1/3 of the doctors are unable to work at hospitals due to delay in NEET-PG counselling. Doctors are overburdened. No proper medical care is being given. Verbal assurances won't work. We request the government to look into the matter."

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Effective Against Omicron Variant: Study.

"NEET-PG counselling on stay. Doctors are overburdened. LNJP hospitals and Maulana Azad hospitals are overburdened with patients. Cases of Omicron are also rising. Just like April this year wherein patients' health deteriorated due to lack of oxygen, this time we do not want their health to be affected due to lack of doctors," Dr Tripti Aneja, another protestor told ANI.

The protesting doctors demand that ahead of possible third COVID-19, the government should expedite the process of filling up vacancies of junior doctors in all the medical colleges across the country.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 3 Boys Tied to Tree, Thrashed For Hours For 'Molesting Girls' in Moradabad.

Resident doctors of three central hospitals - RML, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge - on November 27 suspended OPD services in protest against the repeated delay in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counselling. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)