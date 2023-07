New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The responsibility of building a better, fair, and egalitarian society lies with every youth of the country, including recently inducted students of the National Law University (NLU), Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Sunday.

Speaking at the orientation programme of the National Law University, Atishi said as a law student, it is crucial to keep in mind the profound significance of the country's Constitution.

"Five years at the NLU will give students an opportunity to unleash their potential, broaden their horizons, and acquire legal expertise to serve the country. It is one of the world's top institutions - raising the lawyers, judges and CJIs for India's future," Atishi said.

She further stated that the Delhi government is making all possible efforts to ensure better facilities for students studying in Delhi's higher education institutions.

