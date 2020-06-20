Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 20 (ANI): SN Farid, a restaurant owner from Guwahati has redesigned robots to serve food and medicine to COVID-19 patients and facilitate virtual meeting with doctors.

"We were using robots for 1.5 years to serve drinks to customers. I redesigned them to assist health care professionals," Farid told ANI here.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that as many as 102 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Assam, taking the total cases in the state to 5,006, including 1,928 active cases, 3,066 discharged and nine deaths. (ANI)

