Shimla, March 1 (PTI) Restoration works continued in full swing in Himachal as the region experienced a respite from rains and snow, but 480 roads and four national highways remain closed in the state.

Over 2,000 power supply transformers and 434 water supply schemes have been disrupted, according to the data provided by the state emergency operation center on Saturday evening.

A maximum of 156 roads are closed in tribal Lahaul and Spiti, 92 in Kullu, 66 in Chamba, 63 in Mandi, 45 in Kinnaur, 24 in Sirmaur, 17 in Shimla, 6 in Una, and 2 in Kangra district.

Snow and rain in the past three to four days have ended the dry spell, benefiting agriculture and horticulture, said Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi.

However, he added that heavy spells also bring problems, such as blocked roads and disruptions to water and power schemes. No major incidents of disaster were reported on Saturday. Tourists and residents are advised to stay where they are until the roads are opened, he said.

Heavy rains and snowfall in recent days have disrupted normal life in several parts of Himachal, triggering landslides, blocking roads, and sweeping huge mounds of debris, which damaged vehicles in Kullu.

A massive landslide, triggered by incessant rains and cloudbursts at Rokaru (Multhan) in Kangra district, damaged several vehicles and endangered 12 houses on Friday. The affected families have been relocated to safer places, and restoration works are in progress, said Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hem Raj.

One person was reported missing near the Shiva Hydropower project in Palampur and search operations have been launched to trace him, officials said on Saturday.

The tribal Pangi Valley in Chamba was cut off following heavy snowfall, and electricity and telecommunication services have been badly disrupted.

Several houses along the banks of nallahs and khuds have been endangered in Kullu due to the threat of landslides, and electricity and water supply were still disrupted in some places.

A landslide at Tohlu Nallah blocked the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway, said Kullu DC Tarul Ravesh earlier in the day, adding that efforts are underway to restore electricity supply in Manikaran and Manali.

People are facing inconvenience due to huge mounds of debris from Gandhi Nagar Nallah scattered on roads, and work to clear the roads is in progress. The region had a respite from rains and snow, but normal life is still affected in many places in Kullu, Kangra, and Chamba districts.

Meanwhile, the state received moderate to heavy snowfall and rain in the past 24 hours since Friday evening. Khadrala, Kothi, Nichar, and Jot received 20 cm, 15 cm, 5 cm, and 4 cm of snow, respectively.

Bhuntar was the wettest in the state with 112.2 mm of rain, followed by Jot with 108.8 mm, Jogindernagar with 108 mm, Seobagh with 106 mm, Banjar with 92 mm, Dharamshala with 85.2 mm, Baijnath with 78 mm, Palampur with 75.6 mm, and Rampur with 60 mm.

The minimum temperatures stayed marginally below normal at most places, and Keylong was the coldest with a low of minus 6.9 degrees, while Una was the hottest during the day, recording a high of 26 degrees Celsius.

