Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 9 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Nallacheruvu Sewage Treatment Plant at Uppal in Hyderabad on Saturday, a press release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

"Fully aware of the plights of the people of this area. The development of Hyderabad city at an international level has started during Congress rule," Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said in his address.

Also Read | Delhi: 12-Year-Old Boy Crushed to Death After Concrete Girder Beam at Expressway Construction Site Falls on Him in Geeta Colony Area.

The Chief Minister said that he would stick to speaking about politics only during elections and focus on development the rest of his time.

"Will speak politics only during the elections and focus on development the whole time. The city will develop fast in the next 25 years," he said.

Also Read | Kota Student Death: Father of JEE Aspirant Who Killed Self Suspects Foul Play, Demands Fair Probe.

The government is moving fast in solving the problems and developing the city and strict action will be initiated against those who encroached government lands and water bodies in the city, CM Reddy said. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to take serious action.

"The 'people's government ' is always at the forefront in solving the people's grievances," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)