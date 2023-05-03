Gurugram, May 3 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested a reward carrying criminal involved in the murder of gangster Ashok Rathi, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on the arrest of gangster Salim Khan.

At the time of his arrest, Khan was found to have a country-made pistol and two cartridges on him, both of which were seized, the officer said.

He was produced in a city court and taken on a two-day police remand, he said.

Khan, along with an accomplice of his, was accused of firing at the house of an Alipur village resident on February 5 this year.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preetpal Singh Sangwan said that Khan was arrested by the Sector 31 Crime Unit from the marble market.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he was also involved in the murder of gangster Ashok Rathi, a resident of Alipur, Sohna, in 2019.

Police had arrested the other accused in the murder case, but Khan was absconding.

After a while, police declared a reward on his arrest.

Khan is named in six cases of murder, attempt to murder, possession of illegal weapons, and firing.

Sangwan said he had opened fire at the house of an Alipur resident engaged in stone crusher business on February 5.

"A case was registered at Bhondsi Police Station and five accused Narendra alias Sonu, Sunil, Abdul Manan, Mohammad Iqlak, and Arun had already been arrested and jailed, but Salim Khan was absconding. We are questioning him," he added.

