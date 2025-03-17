New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday granted the parents of the victim in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case the liberty to approach the Calcutta High Court, where their plea is already filed.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna allowed the deceased victims' parents to approach the Calcutta High Court, noting that a single judge bench of the High Court is monitoring the case.

The top court was hearing a suo moto case in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, which took place at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy represented the victims' parents.

As per Nundy, the victims' parents today had sought a clarification from the apex court about their case filed before the Calcutta HC, seeking further probe into the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case.

After granting the victims' parents liberty to approach the High Court, the CJI Sanjiv Khanna-led bench disposed of their plea filed before it.

On January 29, this year, the parents of the victim in Kolkata's RG Kar rape and murder case withdrew their plea before the Supreme Court seeking a fresh investigation into the incident.

The victim's parents had filed the (now withdrawn) plea as an Intervention Application (IA) in the suo motu case, which had been registered by the top court in August last year, a few days after the infamous incident took place.

In the January 29 hearing, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna had asked Karuna Nundy whether the top court should proceed with the case, as a plea regarding similar issues had already been filed before the Calcutta High Court.

After considering the submissions made in the affidavit filed before it, the Court had warned the senior counsel to be cautious with her arguments, as there is already a conviction against the sole accused (now convict) Sanjoy Roy in the case.

The Court had suggested that Nundy withdraw the plea and file a fresh one, noting that the original plea had been filed by the victim's parents before the trial and the conviction in the cases. Following a brief exchange, the parents withdrew the plea, with the liberty to file a fresh one, as per the top court's order.

Today, the top court noted that the Calcutta High Court is monitoring the case. Thus, the Court disposed of the case filed before it.

On January 20, this year, the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court convicted and sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of the victim in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

After the trial court's decision, there has been an uproar, especially among doctors and medical workers, who are calling for Roy to be awarded the death penalty for his gruesome act.

There are also calls for reinvestigation into the matter, as concerns have been raised regarding how the investigation was conducted. (ANI)

