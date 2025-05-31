Majuli (Assam) [India] May 31 (ANI): A large adult rhinoceros from Kaziranga National Park has been spotted roaming across various sandbars and 'Chaporis' (riverine islands) of Majuli, raising alarm among residents.

On Wednesday, the rhino was seen wandering through Bokora and Kakorikata areas of Majuli, prompting concern among villagers, many of whom witnessed the rhino's presence early in the day.

In response, forest officials have intervened to prevent the animal from straying into densely populated areas and ensure public safety.

The rhino is believed to be part of a growing trend of wild animals--including elephants, tigers, and deer--crossing over from Kaziranga to the Chaporis of Majuli. These riverine lands, rich in vegetation and biodiversity, offer an attractive habitat due to their abundant natural resources and relative seclusion.

Experts attribute this migration to a rise in the wild animal population within Kaziranga, which has led to food scarcity and habitat pressure. Consequently, animals are increasingly venturing across the Brahmaputra River to explore new territories, including Majuli.

Despite efforts on Wednesday to drive the rhino away from the bushy stretch between Kakorikata and Bokora villages, forest personnel could not succeed before nightfall. Overnight, the rhino moved through several villages--Auniati Satra, Mahkina, and Balesiddhiya--before finally taking shelter in a wooded area behind Doriya village.

On Thursday morning, forest officials tracked the rhino's movements using its footprints and confirmed its location in the Doriya forest area. Throughout the day, the animal was kept under close observation.

In the evening, firecrackers were used to scare the rhino away from human settlements. The noise prompted the animal to exit the forest and return to its earlier location between Kakorikata and Bokora.

As of the latest updates, the rhino remains in that area. While the forest department continues to monitor the situation, they have urged villagers to stay vigilant and avoid venturing near the animal's current habitat.

Authorities reaffirm that they are taking all necessary precautions to ensure human and animal safety while guiding the rhino back toward a more suitable natural habitat.

Abhijit Doley, the Forest Range Officer of Manjuli Division, told to ANI, "Actually, Majuli Island, as you all know, is located very close to Kaziranga National Park. Quite often, rhinos from Kaziranga wander into the support areas under the Majuli Division. Similarly, the day before yesterday, one adult rhino crossed over from the support area to the mainland... We located the rhino, and for the first two days, our personnel have been trying to drive it back to the support area. However, now people from the mainland have also started spotting the rhino."

"Initially, we try to identify the exact location of the rhino in the morning hours. In this case, we located it during the daytime... After 4-5 p.m., we usually carry out the operation to drive it back. Before beginning the operation, we inform the local public through public address systems like loudspeakers and mics. The habitat of Majuli, especially the support areas, serves as an extension of Kaziranga National Park. There's essentially no difference in the ecological features between the two areas," he added.

"There is a lot of grass here. Elephants frequently use one of our support areas located under Jengraimukh--it's like a corridor for them. In fact, over the past four to five years, we have observed four to five rhinos regularly staying in various support areas under the Majuli Division throughout the year. So, it's not a big issue--it's quite a normal occurrence for us," he further added. (ANI)

