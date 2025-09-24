New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Rural Health Training Centre (RHTC), Najafgarh, on Tuesday organised a series of special health camps under the 'Swasth Naari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyan', aimed at enhancing access to quality healthcare for women, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

As part of the initiative, a dedicated dementia screening camp for women was held at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Palam, while a cataract check-up camp was organised at PHC Ujwa to address eye health issues among women in the region.

The 'Swasth Naari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyan' was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, as part of the government's broader focus on preventive healthcare and women's well-being.

Addressing a public rally there, PM Modi said, "... There are four pillars of the Viksit Bharat journey; women, youth, poor and farmers. Today, schemes related to all four of these have been dedicated to the nation... Our Nari Shakti is the foundation of the progress of our nation. If the mother stays healthy, then the whole house stays well. If a mother falls ill, the entire family's system crumbles. That is why the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar campaign (healthy women, strong family campaign) is dedicated to our mothers and sisters..."

Earlier, in a landmark step to modernise and strengthen Delhi's public healthcare system, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta digitally inaugurated three major healthcare initiatives the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS), 34 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and 8 new Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs).

Addressing the event at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said that the digitisation of hospitals reflects the Capital's progress and commitment to quality healthcare. She expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting that the Central Government's financial support has enabled Delhi to enhance its health infrastructure. "The people of the national capital will now benefit from a modern healthcare system that will ensure they receive timely and efficient treatment," she said.

CM Gupta reaffirmed her government's commitment to building a strong, inclusive, and technology-driven health system that delivers high-quality care to every citizen. "Just a month ago, we inaugurated 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and today, 34 more are being launched. These centres will soon be dedicated to the public by MLAs in their respective constituencies," she added.

Highlighting the city's shift towards digital healthcare, the Chief Minister stated that over 93 lakh ABHA IDs (Ayushman Bharat Health Account IDs) have been created, providing every resident with a digital health card. "This card will allow citizens to access medical services in any hospital, anywhere, based on their medical history, a major achievement for the Delhi Government," she noted. (ANI)

