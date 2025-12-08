New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Ahead of the special discussion in Parliament on the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajiv Rai called for exposing those who allegedly sided with the British during the freedom struggle. Speaking to ANI outside the parliament, Rai said that the contribution of freedom fighters must indeed be honoured, but added that the moment was also appropriate to revisit the actions of those who betrayed the movement.

"It is the right time to also discuss about the informers, the spies, who revealed inside information, or those who were writing letters to the British seeking forgiveness. Those people also need to be exposed," he said. Rai further said, "Politics is being played by those in power. There was no point to any of it. Everyone has accepted and come to terms with it. The very people who are in power today are the ones who never discussed this issue before."

Also Read | Goa Nightclub Fire: Police Issue Lookout Notice Against Absconding 'Birch by Romeo Lane' Owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra.

"Back then, they oppressed the freedom fighters, and now, sitting in power, they are oppressing the people of the country," he added. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intitated the special discussion in the Lok Sabha at noon today.

Earlier on Sunday, CPI General Secretary D Raja criticised the BJP-RSS, alleging that the ruling political bloc is attempting to use the occasion to advance its ideological narrative. Speaking to ANI, he said that the BJP and RSS "try to use everything in order to promote their agenda," adding that they project themselves as nationalists while dismissing others.

Also Read | Hyderabad Bomb Threats: 3 Flights Land Safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport After Receiving Threatening Email.

Raja questioned the historical role of the RSS in India's freedom movement, asking whether the organisation participated in the independence struggle or contributed to the nation's liberation. "What was the role played by the RSS? Did they participate in the freedom movement of the country? Did they work for the independence of the country? No," he said, asserting that the organisation rose to political prominence only decades after independence.

He further stated that the CPI is prepared to counter the BJP-RSS narrative during the parliamentary debate and will raise questions about their intentions and motivations. "Our party will respond straight away to the BJP-RSS combined and question their intention, motive," he remarked. Emphasising that the discussion in the Lok Sabha will be closely watched, Raja added that the party is keen to see how the BJP presents its case during the session. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)