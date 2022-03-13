New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Rashtriya Indian Military College was founded exactly hundred years ago as the "first nursery of India's future military leaders" and at its opening, the then Prince of Wales had also spoken about fostering the old Indian 'Guru-Chela' spirit during their training.

The prestigious military institution, located in sylvan surroundings in Dehradun, was established four years after the end of World War I and opened by then Prince of Wales on March 13, 1922, during his royal tour of India.

Originally christened as the Prince of Wales' Royal Indian Military College, after Independence it was renamed as the Rashtriya Indian Military College, popularly called RIMC.

On its centenary on Sunday, many, including members of its alumni, took to social media to share old pictures of the sprawling RIMC campus or its iconic heritage buildings which house the pioneering institution.

According to archival records associated with the Prince of Wales' visit, the then Chief of General Staff, General Sir Claud Jacob, had made a speech and then asked the royal family member to open the college that bore his name.

"The government of India has, therefore, decided to establish this College for the express purpose of providing young Indians with the training and education which have proved so necessary to the creating of the true art of leadership in war," the Chief of General Staff had said.

In his address, Jacob also recalled the military services rendered by the Prince of Wales and India men, and said, "Indian lads of all classes and creeds are equally eligible to enter into this college".

"From small beginnings this college will, I trust grow in numbers, and in reputation, but whatever may be its size, it will always hold the proud position of being the first nursery of India's future military leaders, the men who as time goes on will alone be able to defend her in the hour of need," the Chief of General Staff had said.

The Prince of Wales in his reply to his address also acknowledged the contribution and services of the forces of India in the Great War.

"From my own experience, I may say that it is the first few blows on the anvil of life that give the human weapon the set and temper which carries it through life's battles," he said.

"I trust that those who are responsible for the administration of this college will keep before them, not only the great ideals of the Public Schools of England, but will also foster and maintain the fine old India spirit of mutual reverence which bound together the Guru and his Chela," the Prince said in his address at the opening.

The RIMC official website also mentions about the inception of the college and its opening 100 years ago.

During his address to the first 37 cadets, the Prince of Wales had also "made reference to the old Indian tradition of 'Guru and Chela'. This relationship of mutual love and reverence has formed the rock bed of RIMC ethos", it said.

Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane also extended his greetings to RIMC on the occasion.

In a message to the institution, the Army chief complimented and acknowledged the "stellar contribution" of RIMC and its alumni in the service of the nation for the last 100 years.

He also urged cadets to prepare for future leadership roles and challenges which will be shaped by rapid changes in technology.

The Army chief also expressed confidence on the preparations made by RIMC to welcome and integrate girl cadets into the folds of the prestigious institution and remarked that "girls joining the college would be its centennial moment".

The journey of the RIMC, set in a 137-acre verdant campus, has a long history and rich heritage.

"Over the years the college has produced many leaders of the society, both military as well as civil. These include four Chiefs of Army Staff and two Chiefs of the Air staff in India; one Commander-in-Chief of the Army and two Chiefs of the Air Staff in Pakistan; scores of officers of General/Flag/Air rank, Commanding Operational Commands, Fleets, Corps, Wings and Divisions and other distinguished appointments on both the sides of the border," according to the RIMC website.

The RIMC campus is also home to multiple species of flora, and the unspoiled and green atmosphere houses a "miniature India with 250 boys selected from every state, strictly on merit through a written examination, interview and a medical test," it said.

