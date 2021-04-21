Visakhapatnam, Apr 21 (PTI) Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, which runs a 7.3 million tonnes per annum steel plant here, will supply over 100 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Maharashtra in the early hours on April 22, sources in RINL said on Wednesday.

The LMO will be filled in seven empty cryogenic tankers with a total carrying capacity of more than 100 tonnes.

It would take nearly 20 to 24 hours to complete the process of filling, weighing and safety checks as per protocol before it leaves for Maharashtra to meet the medical exigencies of COVID-19 patients, they said.

The Air Separation Plant (ASP) in RINL-Vizag Steel has five units of oxygen extraction plants, of which three are of 550tonnesand the other twoof 600 tonnes per day capacity.

On an average, every day, ASP produces 2,600 tonnes of oxygen gas and 100 tonnes of liquid oxygen.

RINL has already supplied approximately 400 tonnes of LMO last week to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh and other states as instructed by the Centre.

RINL supplied 8,842 tonnes of medical oxygen last fiscal, the sources added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)