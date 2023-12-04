New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Workers of divestment-bound RINL were paid their salaries in the first week of September and October, instead of the first day of the month, due to liquidity constraints, Parliament was informed on Monday.

The employees of the steel company are usually paid their salaries on the first day of every month, Minister of State (MoS) Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste said in reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Mizoram Election 2023 Results: Nine out of 11 MNF Ministers Lose to Zoram People's Movement Candidates, Says ECI.

"Salary payments to the employees of RINL for the month are made on 1st day of the following month. In case of September and October 2023, the salary payments were made within the first week of the following month due to liquidity constraints," the minister said.

The capacity utilisation and production has been falling over the past few months, according to the data shared by the minister.

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung Update: Andhra Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rains As Cyclonic Storm Intensifies; State Government Issues Alert to Eight Districts.

To reduce the cost of raw materials, RINL has taken up with the Ministry of Coal seeking supply of domestic coking coal and thermal coal.

The Ministry of Steel has also requested the government of Odisha for allocation of iron ore block through reservation route.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), in its meeting on January 27, 2021 had accorded "in-principle" approval of 100 per cent disinvestment of RINL.

RINL, under the Ministry of Steel, owns and operates 7.2 MTPA steel plant in Visakhapatnam.

The company produces special steel, including wire rod coils, rounds, billets of different grades and dimensions. It is the first shore-based integrated steel plant in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)