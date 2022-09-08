Jammu, Sep 8 (PTI) Asserting that cadets carry forward a strong message of "nation first", NCC DG Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh on Thursday said the activities of the youth wing of the armed forces have increased in South Kashmir with a lot of enthusiasm.

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) training academy at Nagrota and was accorded a guard of honour by cadets of 2 J&K batallion NCC.

"The activities of NCC have increased in South Kashmir. There is a lot of enthusiasm", the NCC Director General said in reply to a question referring to South Kashmir as "hub of terrorists" like Burhan Wani once.

He said there was increased involved of cadets in Anantnag and also in North Kashmir. "I find the youth of this area very enthusiastic to join the NCC and become part of it", he said.

Asked about the message of NCC youth to Pakistan, he said NCC cadets only give one message - nation first.

He said that he is hear to oversee the training of cadets of Ladakh and J&K Union Territories where 27,000 cadets are getting training at 460 institutions.

Asserting that Kashmiri youth were always with NCC, he said once they wear the uniform - it is nation first for them.

