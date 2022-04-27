Jaipur, Apr 27 (PTI) The mercury maintained an upward trend in parts of Rajasthan where most of the cities recorded above-normal temperature on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature in Vanasthali was 45.4 degrees Celsius, while the Bikaner and Phalodi recorded a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radhey Shyam Sharma said the maximum temperature has been recorded around 44 degrees Celsius at most places of the state. The heat wave phase of this summer season has started in the state from Wednesday.

He said there may be a slight increase in the temperature in the next one week. This ongoing heatwave spell will continue for the next four to five days. During this, there is a strong possibility of heatwave conditions at some places in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur division, Bharatpur division.

He said that on April 29-30, the effect of another western disturbance will also be seen in the state, during which thunderstorms (with speed reaching 30-40 kmph) in the districts of Jodhpur, Ajmer, Bikaner divisions will be witnessed.

According to the department, Bikaner and Phalodi were recorded the hottest place in the state with 45.2-45.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 45.1 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 44.7 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 44.2 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 44 degrees Celsius in Churu, 43.6 degrees Celsius in Kota and Jodhpur, 43 degrees Celsius each in Ajmer, Bhilwara and Jaisalmer.

