New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): A two-rupee rise in the cost of Mother Dairy milk has caused a lot of inconvenience to the customers, especially from the middle class and poorer sections of society.

Customers are extremely frustrated with rising prices every month and it has regularly disturbed their monthly budget as milk is an extremely useful, nutritious product used by all sections of society.

A customer said to ANI, "The prices increase every month and cause a great inconvenience to the common man."

Another consumer said the government should give a thought to rising prices due to the inconvenience it causes to people.

"These new rates are causing great trouble. The price is Rs 46 now, used to be Rs 44. What we can do? Everyone drinks and uses milk. How will the labour class, middle class arrange money?" added another customer.

Mother Dairy has increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR due to an increase in its input costs and the revised prices will be applicable from Sunday.

This comes after, India's largest dairy firm Amul announced on February 28 that it has decided to increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre effective from March 1, 2022, across India.

"In view of the rising farmer prices, fuel costs and costs of packaging material, Mother Dairy is compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi NCR with effect from March 6, 2022. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants," Mother Dairy said in a statement.Now, the full cream milk will cost Rs 59 per litre from Sunday, up from Rs 57 per litre. The price of toned milk will increase to Rs 49, while double toned milk will rise to Rs 43 per litre. Cow milk prices have been hiked to Rs 51 per litre from Rs 49 per litre while the bulk vended milk (token milk) price has been raised to Rs 46 from Rs 44 per litre. (ANI)

