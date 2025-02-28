Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) concluded in two shifts on its first day on Thursday in the state.

Jaipur was designated as an exam centre not only for candidates from Rajasthan but also for those from other states, leading to over one lakh candidates travelling to the city to take the exam.

As both shifts ended, heavy traffic congestion was witnessed on Jaipur's streets. Many candidates struggled to find space in road buses, which were overcrowded.

The exam was conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:30 pm at 220 exam centres across Jaipur. The second shift took place from 3:00 PM to 5:30 pm at 233 exam centres in the city.

A significant number of candidates arrived at the exam centres without adhering to the prescribed dress code and as a result were not allowed to enter the centres.

Many candidates made last-minute changes to comply with the dress code, while others missed the opportunity to take the exam.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar stated that the REET was being conducted with robust security measures across the state.

Secretary of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Kailash Chandra Sharma, confirmed that the exam was conducted peacefully across the state.

He also informed that no incidents of cheating or the use of unfair means occurred during the examination today.

The exam will be held tomorrow as well.

