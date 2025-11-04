Madhuban (Bihar) [India], November 4 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday said that RJD stands for 'Rangdari' (extortion), 'Jungle Raj', 'Dadagiri' (bullying) as the poll campaigning ended for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Addressing the public meeting in Madhuban, JP Nadda attacked the RJD, Lalu, and Tejashwi, saying that those who represent the "jungle raj" (lawless rule) are trying to deceive people with new, alluring promises. But even today, their past is synonymous with jungle raj and hooliganism. RJD stands for 'Rangdari' (extortion), 'Jungle Raj', and 'Dadagiri' (bullying). In 2003, Lalu Yadav named a rally in Patna, Bihar, "Tel Pilawan, Lathiya Bhajan" (Oiling the sticks, breaking the sticks).

He further said, "Through this Tel Pilawan, Lathiya Bhajan rally, RJD supporters had attempted to spread fear and terror in Lalu's name by wielding lathis. Tejashwi says we will give jobs to every family. When we give jobs to every family, not an inch of corner land will be left in Bihar."

Nadda targeted the Mahagathbandhan alliance party - Congress also, saying, "The Congress has no strategy nor any goal in the Bihar Assembly elections. There is a wave of NDA in Bihar, and our government is being formed with a massive majority."

JP Nadda hailed the rapid development in Bihar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling it the state's "golden era".

"Today's Bihar is rapidly advancing on the path of development, and for that, under the guidance of Modi Ji, Nitish Kumar Ji is working with full strength and dedication. This is Bihar's golden era, a hallmark of a bright future. I urge the people of Bihar that the time has come for you to contribute to the creation of 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Bihar', he said.

He further said the NDA government has put Bihar's development on track over the last 20 years. He described the ongoing polls as crucial for providing stability and fresh momentum to development, urging voters not to forget the "darkness" under RJD rule and to choose the NDA's progress.

"The development train of Bihar has been set on track in the NDA government over the last 20 years. This election is to provide stability to Bihar and to give a new momentum to development. An appeal to the people of Bihar not to forget the darkness of RJD and the development of NDA," he said.

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)

