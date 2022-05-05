New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) With many candidates raising the issue of their RRB-NTPC exam centres being far away from their home towns, the Indian Railways has decided to run more than 65 special trains across the country for the convenience of the aspirants appearing for their examinations on May 9 and 10.

Most of these trains will run on May 8 to help the students reach their exam centres in the morning and then ferry them home after their exams are over.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Man Blows Up Wife, Children in Blast in Malappuram Before Jumping Into Well.

The students would have to pay fares of special trains and no concessions will be given, officials said.

"Indian Railways will run more than 65 special trains across the country for the candidates of RRB_NTPC exam to be held on 9th and 10th May," tweeted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Also Read | Encroachment in Okhla: Delhi High Court Directs Authorities to Take Action Within Two Weeks.

Some of these special trains will run between Gaya-Bhilai, Samastipur-Kanpur, Sealdah-Guwahati, Jabalpur-Nanded, Darbhanga-Muzzafarpur, Agartala-Darbhanga, Agra Cantt.- Patna, Veraval-Bandra, Jaipur-Amritsar,Jaipur-Indore, Kakiknada to Kurnool, Kadapa-Rajmundri, Kakinada to Mysore, Kurnool-Mysore, Narsapur-Secunderabad, Secunderabad to Ernakulam, Vijayawada-Nagarsol, Prayagraj to Anandvihar, Jabalpur-Nizamuddin, Delhi-Jammu Tawi.

Other special trains which will run during this period are Old Delhi Railway Station to Jodhpur, Shalimar to Vijayawada, Hatia To Vijayawada, Trivandrum to Chennai, Narsapur to Trivandrum, Mangalore to Hubli, Tirunelveli to Mysore, Hubli to Nanded and Mysore to Eranakulam.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had recently released the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer Based Test (CBT 2) 2022 exam city slip for pay levels 4 and 6 on the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

There was a lot of murmur among candidates that they had been allotted cities in far off areas and requested change in centres.

A candidate, identifying himself as Tapas, wrote on Twitter, “I Applied for Kolkata RRB For NTPC Exam but they allotted my level 4, CBT 2 exam seat on 10th may in Muzaffarpur Bihar which is 590 km away from home in a different state. This is injustice for Aspirants.respect the Students labour.”

Another aspirant, Soubhik Biswas demanded a change in exam centre.

"Please change the examination center for RRB NTPC CBT 2. This is a humble request to shift the exam centre at everyone's home state," he tweeted.

Demand for shifting centres to home state has flooded the social networking sites.

"I'm from Karnataka. I applied for Bengalure region. My 2nd stage RRB ntpc exam city is Kottayam it's 900 km long from my native. Plzz give chance in my home state," tweeted KN Hanumantha.

The RRB-NTPC exams were in the eye of a storm when aspirants specially from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar took to the streets alleging irregularities in the process.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)