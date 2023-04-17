Dholpur, Apr 17 (PTI) Four pilgrims on their way to Kaila Devi temple in Rajasthan's Karauli district were killed while four others injured when their car collided head-on with a truck in the district, police said Monday.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night.

The victims were residents of Agra, SHO, Sadar, Hanuman Sahai said.

He said the deceased included the car driver, two women and a 10-year old child.

The injured were referred to a hospital in Agra, he said.

