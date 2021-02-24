New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Two men robbed cash from a pharmacy in south Delhi after holding the salesman at knife-point on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place in Chirag Delhi area and was reported at the Malviya Nagar Police Station at around 3.30 pm, they said.

The pharmacy employee, Raisen, told police that at around 3 pm, the duo came to the shop and asked for sleeping pills, a senior police officer said.

But when Raisen refused, one of them held him at knife-point while the other took out Rs 3,500 from the cash register, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said multiple teams are working on the case.

