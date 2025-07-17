New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Rohini Court Bar Association issued a notice to the general public, court clerks, and litigants on Wednesday, prohibiting them from wearing white shirts and black pants during their visits to Rohini Court.

This notice has been issued in view of security lapses resulting from the misuse of this dress by unauthorised persons, as it is worn by advocates.

It is known that gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead in the courtroom in Rohini Court by rival Tajpuria gang in 2021. Even after that, several incidents have taken place.

A notice was issued on Wednesday, which reads, "No clerk, litigant, or member of the general public is permitted to wear a white shirt and black pants during their visit to the court complex."

The notice further reads that this attire is strictly reserved for lawyers/advocates as a mark of professional identity and dignity of the legal fraternity.

Advocates have different views on this notice. Advocate Pujya Kumar Singh said this notice is wrong. Wearing a white shirt and black pants is not an offence. Therefore, no one can be prohibited from wearing this.

On the other hand, the bar executive is supporting the decision. Advocate Rajeev Tehlan, President of the Rohini Court Bar Association, stated that the decision aims to prevent the misuse of this attire by non-advocates and criminals.

He said that in the guise of non-advocates, individuals enter the court premises and commit offences such as cheating and other serious crimes.

On the point of security frisking, Tehlan said that he follows the security check as it is for our own good. (ANI)

