New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Rohini's forensic science laboratory on Monday kick-started its first training programme on the basics of cyber forensic for police personnel, officials said.

The training programme is titled 'Basics of Cyber Forensic and Seizure and Collection of Digital Exhibits from the Scene of Crime'.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Eight Held for Practising Witchcraft, Black Magic in Thane District.

The day-long programme is being conducted by the Cyber Forensic Laboratory cum Training Centre Wing of the FSL under the scheme of Cyber Crime Prevention Against Women and Children (CCPWC), Ministry of Home Affairs.

During the training, cyber forensic experts shared their vast experience in the field and imparted training on the subject.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: 'People Fed Up of BJP Rule, AAP Will Form Next Govt After Polls', Says Manish Sisodia.

Deepa Verma, director of the laboratory said one should be highly cautious while taking digital evidence in the collection, preservation, and transportation.

"He or she should be well versed with the management of digital evidence at an electronic scene of crime: how to recognise, identify, seize, and secure the digital evidences at scene without losing any valuable information," she said.

"Such type of training in laboratory is a part of facility addition and shall be useful in investigation of cyber crime," she added.

Sanjeev Gupta, Head of Crime Scene, said a computer system and its components are valuable evidence in any investigation. The hardware, software, photos, image files and recognised information connected with the computer system are all potential evidence.

"Investigating officers without good knowledge and skills should not attempt to explore the contents of a computer or other electronic device. This training facility shall enhance their knowledge," he said.

According to FSL officials, the training shall also be organised for the judiciary, public prosecutors and officers of forensic science laboratories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)