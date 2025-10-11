Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 11 (ANI): The Haryana Government on Saturday transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya, who is facing accusations along with seven other senior police officers of the Haryana police in the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

According to a Haryana Government order, Superintendent of police, Narcotics Bureau, Surinder Bhoria, will replace Bijarniya as Rohtak SP.

Also Read | Y Puran Kumar Suicide Case: Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Writes to Late IPS Officer's Wife Amneet P Kumar, Says 'Crores of Indians Stand With You'.

Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7, and in the 'final note' he left behind, he accused eight senior cops, including Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur and Bijarniya, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities."

The family of the deceased had demanded the immediate arrest of the DGP and Rohtak SP.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Over 6 Lakh Migratory Birds Flock to Valley As First Snowfall Hits Mountains (Watch Video).

Chandigarh Police has formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive and impartial probe into the matter.

The SIT, formed under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) UT Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, will investigate the case registered at Police Station Sector-11 (West) under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Meanwhile, the Police have requested the family members of the IPS officer Y Puran Kumar to get the late IPS officer's post-mortem conducted "without any delay".

Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) Sagar Preet Hooda told reporters the family has some grievances after speaking with them.

"We spoke to the family members and requested them to get the post-mortem conducted as soon as possible. They have some grievances, and we are working on them. The investigation is underway. SIT has been formed, and the IG is heading it. The SIT is doing the investigation."

Earlier in the day, a Congress delegation, including MP Deepender Singh Hooda and leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, visited the residence of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar to express their solidarity.

Surjewala alleged that the late senior police official was a victim of caste-discrimination and his death mirrored the situation of an ordinary man in the country.

Earlier, the Haryana IAS Officers' Association expressed deep sorrow over the sudden and tragic death of IPS Y Puran Kumar. The Association paid tribute to his integrity and dedication to public service, acknowledging his significant contributions to society. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)