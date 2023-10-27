New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Saturday through video conferencing.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will also address the appointees on the occasion.

Rozgar Mela will be held at 37 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State governments/UTs supporting this initiative.

The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the government in various Ministries/Departments including the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education and Literacy and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 750 e-learning courses have been made available for 'anywhere any device' learning format. (ANI)

