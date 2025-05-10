Bhubaneswar, May 10 (PTI) The CBI arrested an RPF personnel on the charge of taking a bribe from a person for allowing him to run a shop on railway land in Odisha's Sundergarh district, a statement said on Saturday.

RPF Head Constable Shambhu Prasad Singh, posted at Bimalgarh, was allegedly accepting the bribe when he was nabbed, it said.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal: Both Sides To Stop All Firing and Military Action, Says MEA Shortly After US President Donald Trump's Announcement.

The arrest was made after a case was registered on May 8, alleging that two RPF personnel demanded a bribe from the complainant for allowing him to run his dhaba-cum-barber shop on railway land at Barsuan, the CBI statement said.

The CBI laid a trap and caught one of the accused red-handed while he was allegedly taking the bribe, it said.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal: Pakistani DGMO Dials His Indian Counterpart, Both Sides Agree To Halt Military Operations, Announces Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The accused was produced before the CBI special court in Bhubaneswar, and he was sent to judicial custody till May 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)