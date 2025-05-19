Guwahati, May 19 (PTI) Stolen goods turned into metal scrap worth Rs 12 crore have been seized from three dumpyards in Assam's Guwahati, officials said on Monday.

A senior police officer said an investigation was started following a complaint of a scooter theft.

"This led us to one dumpyard, where stolen items were brought and dismantled. We then got clues of two more such dumpyards and started the seizure," she said.

The police started a raid on Sunday evening, which went on throughout the night. It will continue till all the dumpyards are properly scrutinised, the officer said.

"We seized items worth Rs 12 crore from these dumps. We have recovered 2,000 kg of copper, 7,000 kg of brass, 1,000 kg of mixed iron, 2,500 kg of vehicle parts and AC condensers, and two batteries from these sites," she said.

The owner of the dumpyards is absconding at present, and police have launched a manhunt to nab him, she said.

"Our operation is underway. With the amount of scrap seized, we believe an interstate gang is involved," the officer added.

