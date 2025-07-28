Thane, Jul 28 (PTI) An unidentified fraudster has allegedly siphoned off Rs 14.87 lakh from the fixed deposits of an 83-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

The victim, resident of Kolbad area here, had a joint savings account with his wife in a private bank, where he had also parked a significant amount in fixed deposits (FDs).

An unidentified person, without the victim's knowledge, allegedly accessed the online banking system and prematurely broke his FDs, an official from Rabodi police station said.

An amount of Rs 14,87,022 was fraudulently withdrawn from the joint account through digital means in three separate transactions over the last 10 months, he said.

The victim recently got to know about it, following which he approached the bank and filed a complaint with the Rabodi police on Saturday, the official said.

The police registered an FIR under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Efforts were on to trace the IP addresses, transaction routes, and the digital trail of the fraudster, the police said.

