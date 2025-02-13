Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 13 (ANI): A theft amounting to Rs 2 crore, including cash and jewellery, was reported at Narayanguda area in Telangana's Hyderabad, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at midnight on January 10, with a complaint being filed two days later, on January 12.

According to the Narayanguda Police Station officials, the total value of the stolen items is estimated at Rs 2 crore.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, they said.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested Manyam Narsimha Reddy, a Revenue Inspector at the Dubbaka Tahsildar Office in Siddipet district, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

According to ACB officials, Reddy was caught red-handed at around 6:50 PM on February 12 while taking the bribe at Laxmi Tea Point near BJR Circle, Siddipet.

The bribe was allegedly demanded to facilitate the transfer of Patta land ownership to Kumbham Sujatha from Raji Reddy in survey numbers 257, 259, 266, 275, and 287, covering a total area of 3.25 acres in Appanapalli village, Dubbaka Mandal.

Officials recovered the tainted cash from his possession, and a chemical test on his left-hand fingers confirmed contact with the bribe money. The ACB stated that Reddy had misused his official position for personal gain.

Following his arrest, Reddy was presented before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Nampally, Hyderabad. The case is currently under investigation. (ANI)

