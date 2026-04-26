Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday participated in the Letter of Comfort Distribution Programme for pharma investors organised by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department in Lucknow.

Addressing the investors, the Chief Minister said the fresh investment in the pharma and medical devices sector reflects growing confidence in Uttar Pradesh.

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"This investment of yours is not just an investment in the field of pharma and medical devices, but you are all joining the trust of the 25 crore people of the state," he said.

He further stated that the investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crore will give a major boost to medicine manufacturing and medical device production in the state.

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"This investment of approximately two thousand crores (rupees) will provide a new impetus to medicine manufacturing and medical device production. It will also contribute to providing the state significant heights in the field of research and development," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the initiative will also generate large-scale employment opportunities for the youth in the state.

"Due to this, skilled and unskilled manpower within the state, more than 10,000 youth will also be helped in joining it," he said.

Highlighting India's global pharmaceutical presence, Adityanath said the country has made significant progress in providing affordable and quality medicines across the world.

"India's economy has touched new heights. Even in the pharmaceutical sector, India has succeeded in providing affordable and high-quality medicines to more than 200 countries, and India has achieved rapid success in that direction," he said.

He further noted that Uttar Pradesh had long held potential in the sector but lacked foundational infrastructure earlier.

"As India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh had this potential, but it lacked the necessary groundwork. I am pleased that today the results of a collective effort in this field are being seen on the ground," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)