Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 18 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the state education department is working with priority to provide quality education to students, and under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special emphasis has also been given to the digital education system.

"Work is being done with importance to develop infrastructure in the state's schools. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program to reduce the pressure on students during exams. He started this program with the aim of taking exams as a challenge and not making them a subject of pressure. And parents or guardians always try to ensure that their children do well," said CM Saha.

CM Saha, who is also the state education minister, said this after the felicitation programme for meritorious students who passed the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations, which was held today at Town Hall.

Saha hoped that they would achieve better results in the future. Along with this, he called for fair competition in studies in a healthy environment.

The Chief Minister said that many people do well in real life despite getting fewer marks in the exam.

"Patience and diligence are the keys to success in life. Our Prime Minister says that good and talented children from families that are not involved in politics should be brought into politics. This will help us get out of the precarious situation in politics. In the future, talented students will have to use their talent, knowledge, and intelligence properly for the development of society and the country. The education department of the state government is trying to provide quality education. There is no dearth of talent among the children of Tripura. They just need a proper platform, and that is what the state government is trying to provide," he said.

He further said that due to the earnest efforts of the Prime Minister, the National Education Policy 2020 has been launched in the country and has been prepared based on the country's culture and tradition. Students will benefit from this.

"Various schools have been upgraded to English medium. Through the Super 30 project, 1 IIT, 3 NIT, and 3 MBBS seats have been achieved in the financial year 2024-25. The Chief Minister's Merit Award has been introduced. Common question papers have been introduced in schools. Rs 153 crore has been spent on the construction of new buildings in 44 schools. Apart from this, infrastructure will be developed in about 30 more schools. An allocation of about Rs 264 crore has been made for this. This year, about 345 schools have achieved 100 per cent results in secondary education. The total pass rate is 86.53%. 39 schools have achieved 100% results in higher secondary education. The pass rate is 79.29%," he added.

The event was attended by Bharatiya Janata Party Sadar Urban District President Asim Bhattacharya, Baradowali Mandal President Shyamal Kumar Deb, Municipal Corporation Corporators Abhijit Mallick, Alok Roy, Ratna Dutta, Janhvi Das Chowdhury, and other top leaders as distinguished guests. (ANI)

