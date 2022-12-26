Gurugram, Dec 26 (PTI) A city court on Monday allowed the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) to take the voice sample of gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, the alleged mastermind in a multi-crore heist here, police said.

After his 10-day police remand ended, Lagarpuria was produced in the court on Monday which sent him to judicial custody, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Accident: Three Killed, Two Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge in Chittorgarh.

In a statement, the STF said it has recovered Rs 4.12 crore of the Rs about 30 crore heist on the inputs of Lagarpuria.

To match his voice with the audio that surfaced after the theft, the STF filed an application in the court to take the voice sample of Lagarpuria, police said, adding the court allowed it despite the gangster's refusal to do so.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Tempo-Traveller Driver Arrested for Raping Young Girl Tourist.

The incident of the multi-crore heist had taken place in Gururgram on August 4, 2021. The accused had broken into a flat in Sector 84 from where an office of a private company was being run and decamped with cash and gold worth Rs 30 crore.

A senior STF official said they have approached the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Madhuban to take the voice sample of Lagarpuria. When a date will be given, the sample of the voice of the gangster will be collected and taken to the laboratory, he added.

Lagarpuria was arrested at Delhi-Gurugram border on December 14 and he was reportedly deported from Dubai. More than 24 cases of murder, robbery and extortion have been registered against the gangster in Delhi and Haryana, according to police.

“Till now, 19 persons, including main accused Vikas Lagarpuria, have been arrested. Rs 4.12 crore has been recovered from the possession of Lagarpuria. Before this, the STF had already recovered Rs 5,78,51,000 and six vehicles used in the crime,” the STF said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)